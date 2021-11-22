New Edition and New Kids on the Block ‘Battle for Boston’ at AMAs in First Performace Together

When it comes to adult contemporary R&B and New Jack Swing, there aren’t many groups that should be mentioned before New Edition and New Kids on the Block.

The iconic ‘80s boy bands were all the rage in their hay day, selling platinum records after platinum records and birthing stars like Bobby Brown and Donnie Wahlberg.

While the two powerhouse groups have collaborated before — in a 2008 song called “Full Service” — they’d never once before performed live together. Well, not until this past weekend at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, at least.

In true Verzuz fashion, the two badest bands from Beantown took the stage, each performing a medley of their greatest hits in an iconic set titled, "The Battle of Boston," which was meant to commemorate their historic first-time performance.

NKOTB popped things off with “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” followed by New Edition countering with “Candy Girl.” They both came dressed the part as well, dawning coordinating black outfits, with each band member wearing a long coat.

The choreography was on point, too.

NKOTB continued to rattle off their string of hits playing, “Step By Step,” “Hangin’ Tough,” and “Please Don't Go Girl,” while New Edition brought out “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Is This the End,” and “Can You Stand the Rain.”