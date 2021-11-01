Vermont State Colleges Adopt ‘Anti-Racism Pledge’

According to WFSX, on Oct. 25, the college system’s board of trustees unanimously voted to adopt an anti-racism pledge. Lynn Dickinson, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State College System, told the outlet, “The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State College System (VSCS) approved a motion to support and adopt the Anti-Racism pledge proposed by the Student Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, as recommended by the Board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.”



She continued, “The pledge is voluntary for VSCS Board members, administrators, faculty, staff, and students, and asks our community members to foster safe, diverse, and inclusive campuses for all people who are part of, and interact with, the VSCS.”