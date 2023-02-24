‘RHOA’ Shamea Morton Gives Update On Baby Shiloh After Surgery

On Feb. 14, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton and her husband, Gerald Mwangi, welcomed their second child Shiloh, via surrogate.

However, Morton shared an emotional post on Instagram regarding the baby’s arrival.

“Hey Best friends! I appreciate all of the calls, texts, dm’s etc… I’ve been too overwhelmed to talk and every time I talk about it I cry.🥺 Shiloh was born on Valentine’s Day at 7:58pm. She weighed 6 lbs 8 ounces and she was 18.5 inches. She was a nice size preemie! 😍 She def didn’t miss a meal. 😂 I cut the umbilical cord and we got a faint cry so we thought everything was fine. Moments later she began to struggle to breathe. 😰 The doctors @northsidehosp immediately began to work on her but she eventually had to be put on 100% oxygen. 😔 A few hours later she was intubated and placed on a ventilator. That’s where we are now. 💔 I’ve been a mess, heart palpitations, anxiety etc…but Shiloh is a fighter.💪🏾 @shadinablunt is doing well and she’s been doing updates on her page. Please keep us all in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏾 @shyaandshiloh #preemie #35weeks #valentinesdaybaby

Now in an Instagram Reel, Morton has updated fans on the current status of her baby, who underwent surgery.

“Hey Bestfriends! I have a praise report!🙏🏾 Shiloh’s 1st surgery went well @childrensatl 🥰. @breathe_ez_md is AMAZING! I just thank God for her. She drilled through the tissue and bone that was completely blocking her nasal passages! Shiloh now has stents in her nose but she’s been extubated (no more tubes in her throat). She now has a nasal cannula and she’s in her mommy’s arms! 🥹 Giving God the praise for this victory! 🙌🏾 We will know how successful it was once the stents are removed.”

Morton and Mwangi, who were married in July 2017, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Shya, in Nov. 2018, according to Page Six.