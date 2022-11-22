Michael B. Jordan Reveals Dreamville Is Executive Producing ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

Michael B. Jordan is letting fans know about some major news when it comes to the music behind Creed III.

The famed actor, during a ComplexCon(versations) panel that also featured Johnathan Majors and journalist Gerrick Kennedy, shared that J. Cole’s Dreamville record label will be executive producing the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film.

“I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” MBJ said while speaking toward the end of the discussion. “Dreamville is executive producing this album.”

Currently, Dreamville houses artists including Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, and Cozz, among others.

Jordan is directing and starring in the film, which is slated to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. In addition to he and Majors, the cast also features Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Tessa Thompson and Florian Munteanu.