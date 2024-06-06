T.J. Holmes Explains Why He Foots the Bill in Relationship with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is an old-school brotha who likes to pull his wallet out.

No, seriously, he does. Just ask his girlfriend, Amy Robach. During their latest " Amy & T.J. Podcast " episode, joined by matchmaker Thalia Ouimet, the couple discussed how Robach has regained her feminine energy since dating Holmes, according to PEOPLE .

One way Holmes has helped re-introduce Robach to her feminine side is by always paying for dates, something Robach admits made her feel uncomfortable at first because, before Holmes, she had always been the breadwinner.

“We had a lot of back and forth in the beginning and it was quite funny,” she said. “Because if I tried to pay for some of it or all of it, I got a Venmo back immediately with an extra $5 attached saying that was funny. Sometimes, you actually give me the middle finger emoji.”

Holmes, who has a "more traditional way” of dating, says paying on dates is a no-brainer. “We go to dinner, the man pays. That's just it," he explained. "From the moment I joined ABC News, you were already there. There's not a moment, a day in our ABC careers that I made more money than you did.”

“But still, once we started dating, you didn't pay for a meal,” he elaborated.

Despite the gesture, Robach says she feels uneasy about it in some ways.

“I also feel uncomfortable being a working woman who is able to take care of herself to not contribute when it comes to going out on dates and meals and all of that," she said. "So initially, when we first started dating, I felt really uncomfortable with you paying for everything on one hand.”

Still, having Holmes step up for her gives her a sense of pride, making her see him as "a gentleman."