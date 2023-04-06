Lizzo Makes ‘Star Wars’ Debut In 'The Mandalorian'

Sometimes the best news is completely unexpected.

Fans of the popular Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian, are in for a treat. The Disney+ series is in its third season, and during episode six (which aired on Wednesday, April 5), Lizzo made her first appearance, as The Duchess. Jumanji actor Jack Black joins Lizzo as Captain Bombardier, and together they rule the planet of Plazir-15.

The Grammy-winning singer dominates in her royal role as The Duchess. According to Men’s Health, her character must keep the peace and order on her planet while also maintaining her royal position. The two, unfortunately, are in conflict with one another, which means The Duchess will be forced to do whatever is necessary to keep her people safe, even if that means going against the New Republic.

The official description from Disney describes this season’s plot as "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) has reunited with Grogu (Baby Yoda). Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

When Din Djarin makes his way onto Plazir-15, he is immediately greeted by Bombadier and The Duchess.

Last year, actress Moses Ingram made her Star Wars debut as Inquisitor Reva in the Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, Star Wars enthusiasts were resistant to Ingram taking on this role as she was flooded with racist responses. Star Wars responded to the hateful messages with a statement that read, "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

The response to Lizzo’s appearance has so far been nothing but positive. Let's hope it remains that way.