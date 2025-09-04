Naomi Osaka Back in US Open Semifinals With Thrilling Victory

Naomi Osaka is officially back to her winning ways after defeating Karolína Muchová at Wednesday's US Open quarterfinal in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(3).

Osaka, the 23rd seed, now boasts a 5-0 record in major quarterfinals, and she's taken home the title every time she’s reached the semi-finals at a Grand Slam.

Following the match, the four-time Grand Slam champion could not contain her joy about her hard-fought victory.

"It means so much. I'm actually surprised I'm not crying," Osaka said . "It's been so much hard work that you guys haven't seen, I'm just grateful to my team and happy to be healthy."

Since her 17-month-maternity leave, Osaka has been on her A-game. She defeated No. 3 seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 16 and hasn’t lost one set for the entire tournament.

“I learned I loved tennis way more than I thought I did, and I learned that I actually really love challenges,” Osaka shared . “It’s like a video game. You pick it up and, even if you lose a level, you kind of just restart and keep going until you eventually win.

“I think it’s a little tough at some times, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Osaka's victory against Muchova also marks her sixth straight tour-level win against a WTA top-20 opponent, which is her longest streak of her career.

Osaka will now face American and No. 8-seeded Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals on Thursday.