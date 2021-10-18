5 Most Memorable Events From Colin Powell’s Distinguished Career

One of the most painful moments in Powell’s professional life came when, as secretary of state, he presented President George W. Bush’s case for an Iraqi invasion to the United Nations. On February 5, 2003, he delivered a now infamous 76-minute speech to the world body that included unknowingly erroneous intelligence information. Powell later said it tarnished his reputation. “It’s a blot. I'm the one who presented it on behalf of the United States to the world, and [it] will always be a part of my record.” In the administration, he disagreed with Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld on foreign policy issues.