Mayor Of Washington D.C. Suburb Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Kevin Ward, the mayor of Hyattsville, Maryland, a Washington D.C. suburb, has reportedly died from an apparent self-inflicted injury on Tuesday (January 25).

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward passed away yesterday, January 25, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the city wrote in a release. “Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family.”

According to local station WTOP, Ward first served as interim mayor for the city beginning in 2019. He was then elected to the position in 2021.

Friends and colleagues have since reached out via social media to provide their condolences. Maryland’s Fourth District Rep. Anthony Brown wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with Mayor Ward’s family and the people of Hyattsville after the loss of this dedicated, thoughtful and fiercely passionate public servant.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also extended her sympathies via Twitter. “We are so heartbroken and devastated to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward,” she wrote. “Mayor Ward was an outstanding leader for the residents of Hyattsville and deeply loved his City.”