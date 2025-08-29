2025 HBCU Football Preview

As the 2025 HBCU football season approaches, it’s impossible to ignore the significant impact former NFL star Deion Sanders has had on the league. His flamboyant style and brash attitude trickled down to his players at Jackson State, resulting in instant success.

Though Sanders left for Colorado in 2022, what he left behind was a surge of attention for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year, human cheat code and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick will make his debut as head coach at Norfolk State. He’ll be joined by former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the new head coach at Delaware State. The Oct. 30 game between the Spartans and the Hornets is so highly anticipated that it’s been moved to Lincoln Financial Field, which seats over 65,000 fans.

HBCU football is on the rise, and while former NFL players turned coaches like Vick, Jackson, Eddie George (Tennessee State), Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State), Terance Mathis (Morehouse), Alonzo Mondeal Hampton (University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), Sam Shade (Alabama A&M University), and Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State University) stand on the shoulders of giants like “maker of men” Eddie Robinson Sr. (Grambling) and Doug Williams (Morehouse and Grambling), coaches don’t play the game.

With programs growing in visibility, talent, and investment, this season promises thrilling rivalries and breakout stars.

Below are the top ten players we believe are poised to have breakout seasons in 2025.