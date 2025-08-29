2025 HBCU Football Preview
As the 2025 HBCU football season approaches, it’s impossible to ignore the significant impact former NFL star Deion Sanders has had on the league. His flamboyant style and brash attitude trickled down to his players at Jackson State, resulting in instant success.
Though Sanders left for Colorado in 2022, what he left behind was a surge of attention for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
This year, human cheat code and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick will make his debut as head coach at Norfolk State. He’ll be joined by former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the new head coach at Delaware State. The Oct. 30 game between the Spartans and the Hornets is so highly anticipated that it’s been moved to Lincoln Financial Field, which seats over 65,000 fans.
HBCU football is on the rise, and while former NFL players turned coaches like Vick, Jackson, Eddie George (Tennessee State), Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State), Terance Mathis (Morehouse), Alonzo Mondeal Hampton (University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), Sam Shade (Alabama A&M University), and Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State University) stand on the shoulders of giants like “maker of men” Eddie Robinson Sr. (Grambling) and Doug Williams (Morehouse and Grambling), coaches don’t play the game.
With programs growing in visibility, talent, and investment, this season promises thrilling rivalries and breakout stars.
Below are the top ten players we believe are poised to have breakout seasons in 2025.
Kevon King, RB, Norfolk State
King, a senior, is set to lead Michael Vick's offense after rushing for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Jacobian Morgan, QB, Jackson State
The SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Morgan led his team to an HBCU national championship in 2024, throwing for 2,236 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions.
Walker Harris, QB, North Carolina Central
In his first year as the starting quarterback for North Carolina Central, Harris passed for 1,845 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions.
- advertisement
Ryan Pellum, WR, Delaware State
A former four-star recruit out of high school, Pellum transferred from the University of Oregon following legal trouble. Now, he's poised for a breakout season.
Ashton Grable, OL, Florida A&M
Standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 315 pounds, it's no wonder Grable is one of the most feared linemen in the country
Ckelby Givens, DL, Southern
The 2024 Southwestern Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year anchored Southern's defense, helping his team win the SWAC West title. Now, the 2025 SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year has shown no signs of slowing down.
- advertisement
Stemarion Edwards, LB, Norfolk State
The senior transferred from Alcorn State, where he recorded 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception last season.
TJ Huggins, DB, Florida A&M
The redshirt senior didn’t just lead the team last season with three interceptions — he also recorded 20 solo tackles, including a season-high five against Mississippi Valley State University.
Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State
Hunter is so talented that, despite missing most of last season, he was still named the 2025 MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
- advertisement
Jeremiah Williams, DL, Jackson State
Williams was a force last season, recording 56 tackles (22 solo) and 2 sacks. He's also a 2025 Preseason First Team All-SWAC selection.