Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her 28th Birthday In A $730 Maxi Dress—See Her Fabulous Look!

The rapper was speechless when she walked into a surprise birthday celebration on Wednesday (Feb. 15)!
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

By Tweety Elitou
February 16, 2023 / 2:26 PM

Megan Thee Stallion was speechless when she walked into a surprise birthday celebration planned by her close friends and family members! Keep scrolling to see her reaction, along with her fabulous b-day ensemble.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15), a video surfaced on social media showing the “Body" rapper stepping into an upscale restaurant. The venue, which was decorated with candles and flowers, was packed with the star’s close friends and family members who were excited to commemorate her 28th birthday.

The Houston hottie seemed overwhelmed with emotion upon entering the restaurant as her face lit up with joy.

For the memorable moment, Megan styled in a Louisa Ballou Sea Breeze Maxi Dress ($730) that highlighted her snatched waistline. She accessorized her birthday look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a gold Chanel bag.

Looking good, Meg! Join us in wishing the star a very happy birthday!

RELATED | Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has Words for Jazmine Sullivan And Hints At A New Clothing Line

