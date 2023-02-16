Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her 28th Birthday In A $730 Maxi Dress—See Her Fabulous Look!

Megan Thee Stallion was speechless when she walked into a surprise birthday celebration planned by her close friends and family members! Keep scrolling to see her reaction, along with her fabulous b-day ensemble.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15), a video surfaced on social media showing the “Body" rapper stepping into an upscale restaurant. The venue, which was decorated with candles and flowers, was packed with the star’s close friends and family members who were excited to commemorate her 28th birthday.

The Houston hottie seemed overwhelmed with emotion upon entering the restaurant as her face lit up with joy.

For the memorable moment, Megan styled in a Louisa Ballou Sea Breeze Maxi Dress ($730) that highlighted her snatched waistline. She accessorized her birthday look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a gold Chanel bag.

Looking good, Meg! Join us in wishing the star a very happy birthday!