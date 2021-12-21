Los Angeles Musicians Mourn The Death Of Drakeo the Ruler

The Los Angeles music industry continues to mourn the death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler. The L.A. native and music pioneer was fatally stabbed while backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival over the weekend.

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was scheduled to perform at the event Saturday night (Dec. 18) that rapper Snoop Dogg was supposed to headline. However, during an altercation backstage, Drakeo was fatally stabbed and the following morning, the 28-year-old “Talk to Me” artist was pronounced dead.

Erin Ryan, a former publicist for the artist, told the Los Angeles Times that Drakeo “deserved so much better then, and he deserves so much more now.” The star’s popularity was partly due to his penmanship and unique skill at sonically manipulating the English language, creating his jargon. “He pioneered nervous music, ushered in a whole new class of rappers trying to master that Drakeo sound,” Ryan added.

California-based producer Terrence Hackett, also known by the moniker JoogSZN, told the publication that the “Roll Bounce'' emcee “was more than music.” “He was a brother and one of my best friends. He lit up the room, he did things his way, and provided for so many people. He was a mastermind. ... There will never be another Drakeo,” the longtime collaborator added.

Fellow L.A. rapper Remble showed appreciation to the late rapper on Instagram, the outlet reported. “I appreciate your influence on me and the L.A. music scene in totality,” he wrote. “Your name will most definitely live on forever.”