50 Cent is Bringing Snoop Dogg’s 1993 Murder Trial to Starz

Snoop Dogg’s infamous 1993 murder trial is coming to the silver screen thanks to Power creator 50 Cent and Starz. The scripted series titled, A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, for now, will reportedly take a look at the case that shifted the trajectory of one of Snoop’s most classic hits, “Murder was the Case,” off his debut album Doggystyle.

According to Deadline, Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will serve as the executive producer through his production company, G-Unit Film & Television. Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broaddus, will also executive produce alongside his wife Shante Broadus and industry veteran Sara Ramaker through their firm, Snoopadelic Films, and Lionsgate Television’s Anthony Wilson.

The show doesn’t have a writer yet, but the Long Beach native is already hyped about the project telling the media outlet he’s “excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case.” He added, “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career, and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

Fif described Snoop’s story as incredible while highlighting, “Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom.” He added, “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

In 1993, following the release of his studio album Doggstyle, the “Gin and Juice” emcee was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang. The publicity garnered from the case helped propel Snoop’s record sales, allowing the rapper to sell over 5 million albums. However, his violent lyrics were used against him during the trial.

It was later determined that the victim was shot by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley “Malik” Lee and that the shooting was in self-defense. Snoop was represented by defense attorney, the late Johnnie Cochran. The legendary lawyer had just represented OJ Simpson the year before.

Murder Was the Case is the second installment from Starz’s hip hop anthology series A Moment in Time.