WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Celebrity

Kanye West Can’t Perform in Australia Unless Fully Vaccinated from COVID

The country’s prime minister says celebrities will not be exempt from the policy
Kanye West Buys Nearly 4 000 Toys For Chicago Toy Drive
By Dana Givens
January 30, 2022

Kanye West experienced a glitch in his upcoming travel plans coming up. The Chicago rapper is supposed to be set to perform in Australia in March, but unfortunately, the show may not happen because of the country’s COVID-19 vaccinations policy for international travelers.

West revealed on an episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast that he has only received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Australia currently requires travelers to have two shorts to be allowed in for entry.

RELATED: Kanye West Reveals Why He No Longer Supports Donald Trump And Is An Anti-Vaxxer

According to TMZ, the country’s prime minister. Scott Morrison has made it clear that celebrities and public figures will receive no exemption from COVID-19 policy. Tennis player Novak Djokovic was booted from the country at the beginning of the Australian Open for not adhering to the guidelines in place.

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID. We are continuing to be vigilant,” wrote Morrison on Twitter on the incident.

It is unclear if West plans to get his second dose ahead of the March concert.

Kanye WestAustraliaCOVID-19Covid vaccinevaccine

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.