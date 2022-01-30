Kanye West Can’t Perform in Australia Unless Fully Vaccinated from COVID

Kanye West experienced a glitch in his upcoming travel plans coming up. The Chicago rapper is supposed to be set to perform in Australia in March, but unfortunately, the show may not happen because of the country’s COVID-19 vaccinations policy for international travelers.

West revealed on an episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast that he has only received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Australia currently requires travelers to have two shorts to be allowed in for entry.

According to TMZ, the country’s prime minister. Scott Morrison has made it clear that celebrities and public figures will receive no exemption from COVID-19 policy. Tennis player Novak Djokovic was booted from the country at the beginning of the Australian Open for not adhering to the guidelines in place.

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID. We are continuing to be vigilant,” wrote Morrison on Twitter on the incident.