Money Moves!: Cardi B Debuts Spirit-Infused Whipped Crème For The Holidays And Sells Out In 2 Hours

Cardi B is making major money moves! The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently debuted her new line of flavored dairy-free whipped cream loaded with vodka, that she describes as “Cardi in a can.”

'Whipshots' launched in three flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, and Mocha, and three sizes (50, 200, and 375ml bottles) through the company website.

“I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity,” Cardi B said in a statement. “Whipshots matches my style—over the top, sexy, unique. Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can.”

The cultural icon and new mom also released several cocktail recipes and usage ideas—“parents, keep one in the bedroom,” Cardi B said in a promotional video—that she shared on the company website.

And according to fans, the Cardi's whipshots sold out in minutes!