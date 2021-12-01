Money Moves!: Cardi B Debuts Spirit-Infused Whipped Crème For The Holidays And Sells Out In 2 Hours
Cardi B is making major money moves! The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently debuted her new line of flavored dairy-free whipped cream loaded with vodka, that she describes as “Cardi in a can.”
'Whipshots' launched in three flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, and Mocha, and three sizes (50, 200, and 375ml bottles) through the company website.
“I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity,” Cardi B said in a statement. “Whipshots matches my style—over the top, sexy, unique. Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can.”
The cultural icon and new mom also released several cocktail recipes and usage ideas—“parents, keep one in the bedroom,” Cardi B said in a promotional video—that she shared on the company website.
And according to fans, the Cardi's whipshots sold out in minutes!
As you know, the shots are infused with Vodka so fans ages 21 and older can sign up to stay tuned for restocks.