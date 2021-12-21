Nick Cannon has some major projects in the works for 2022, but for now, fans can enjoy his latest project — his new film that he wrote, directed and starred in called Miracles Across 125th Street.

The holiday film follows a Harlem rapper who wants to confront his past on Christmas Eve by returning to his family's church after battling drug addiction. The movie has an incredibly funny ensemble cast including hip hop icon Lil Kim, ‘85 South’ co-founder DC Young Fly, Rickey Smiley, Luenell, Todrick Hall, Tommy Davidson, Jim Jones, and more.

BET.com was blessed to chat with the ultra-busy mogul about his new Christmas film, which he described as a “cultural experience,” and much more.

“This film is more than just a film — it’s a cultural experience,” he shared. “Being someone who grew up loving our culture in every aspect and having strong influences from the church, gospel, hip hop, and comedy — I was able to put all that in one big pot and come out with a remarkable story that resonates with the holidays. My goal was to create something you can watch year after year even when it isn’t Christmastime.”

Elsewhere in our interview, things shift gears as Cannon opens up about his son, Zen, who he recently lost due to brain cancer earlier this month, and shares how he and Alyssa plan to celebrate his life.

“In times where we all go through things and experience life and its hardships, you turn that pain into purpose,” he expressed over Zoom. “I always say you have to smile through the pain and dance through the rain. We’re going to continue to celebrate Zen with our ability to put his light out there through foundations, charitable work, and honoring parents who may have experienced a similar situation from here on out.”

The media mogul, who is known as one of the hardest working men in Hollywood, doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. He recently shared with BET.com that he will be taking Wild N’ Out, his popular MTV comedy improv show, on the road (unless Omicron has other plans) for a summer 2022 tour that is not one to miss.

“It’s already selling out, so if you didn’t get your tickets yet — [just know that] we’re about to take over,” he laughs. “We’re back outside and [Wild ‘n Out, the tour, is going to have that Coachella, Rolling Loud-type vibe. We’re bringing so many artists that you love from previous seasons, your favorite comedians, playing your favorite games from the show — it’s really going to be a festival vibe.”



Available dates start in May, but according to the former Nickelodeon star, that’s not the only way invested fans can be in on the action. “We’ll be casting for the next stars of Wild ‘n Out, the Wild 'n Out goddesses will be in attendance, there will be activations and, of course, there’ll be so many partners who will be involved.”

He also mentions that we can expect the history and impact of Wild ‘n Out to be “bigger [and] better,” as the tour will be filmed and turned into a big-screen movie.

“I feel like Wild 'n Out is one of the most culturally important and progressive shows of our time,” he shared. “For two decades, we’ve been putting on for the culture and I don’t think this kind of story has been told. We really want to show the process of how I started a comedy show with rising talents such as Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Deray Davis, and Affion Crockett, who are all now household names. I really want to show how we turned Wild ‘n Out into a global, billion-dollar brand.”

You can count on Nick Cannon to stay busy as we head into the new year, for sure. But in the meantime, schedule some cozy time to watch his latest project, Miracles Across 125th Street, which airs on Monday, Dec. 20, at 9 PM ET/PT only on VH1.