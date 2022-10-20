Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1800 Via Zelle To The Wrong Person, Gets Blocked

Young Joc accidentally sent $1800 to the wrong person and despite politely asking for the recipient to send the money back, he never received a response.

The “It’s Goin Down” artist shared the text message exchange on his social media

“Hi can you please return the $1800 that I mistakenly sent to your account via Zelle,” Joc sent to the recipient. “I don’t know you nor do you know me. Please do the the right thing.”

“God has a bigger blessing for you,” he continued to write. “I know you’ve blocked my number and that’s ok I just need the $1800 that was sent to your account.”

Joc went on to ask his followers to reach out to the number to see if they might have any luck to get in contact with the person.

“Can y'all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?” he captioned his post in part.