Interview: For Chlöe, Timing Is Everything

The old adage, “Timing is Everything,” is one that Chlöe sees present in her life. The 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress is cognizant of how timing has played an important role in shaping her life and career and she’s not giving up on it now.

Take her success with her sister, Halle Bailey, when at the ages of 13 and 11, respectively--they went viral on YouTube singing a cover of Beyoncé's hit single, "Best Thing I Never Had," within months they made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and went on to win the fifth season of Radio Disney's The Next Big Thing in 2012. The sisters were later signed as some of the first artists on Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment.

"It's really crazy how the universe works and how it will give you signs. And it's like, 'Guess what, this is what you'll have in your future,' Chlöe explains to BET.com. "It's crazy to know that the very first acting role that I had, at barely four years old, (was) me playing the younger version of ( Beyoncé's character, Lily) in The Fighting Temptations. And then fast forward, 13, 14 years later, my sister and I are signed to her label. So it's crazy how the world works."

See, timing.

Right now, Chlöe is focused on introducing the world to her solo sound. After two studio albums and three Grammy nominations with her sister as Chloe x Halle--big sis is stepping out with a more mature and sensual sound that has earned her both praise and some derision.

In an interview earlier this year with Hot 97, she said that she doesn't mind criticism because she can't please everyone. It's advice she shared with her younger sister after extreme racist backlash to Halle being cast as Ariel in the live-action version of Disney's The Little Mermaid. "Everyone will (always) have things to say," Chlöe says, seeming to choose her words carefully. However, it was with pride when she declared, "And I think everyone will eat their words when they see her in that theater on the big screen and I can't wait for that."

Chlöe has been feeding a lot of people their words as well with big performances at the BET Awards 2022 and at numerous festivals all summer. She even stepped with the North Carolina A&T University Dance Team, Golden Delight, as one of the performers during their homecoming festivities. She said that the experience was one of the best of her life.

"I've been homeschooled since I was in middle school and I've never really had that sense of community when it comes to my peers and you know, kids my age and really having that experience--kind of fuels you for the rest of your life. And I'm so happy that I was able to get that to have that to know what it feels like."

Right now, Chlöe is focused on her day job. She has recorded more than 50 songs for the self-titled debut, but she and her team are making sure that it has the perfect rollout. She has released four singles, the most recent being "For the Night," with Latto. "You know, with each single and each song, my fans, and even people who may or may not know about me, get to have more insight to who I am as a solo artist. And, right now, that's what's in store and promoting that. And I'm creating every single day, I have 100 songs almost. And it's really just about when the timing is right for the project."

As for her immediate future, Chloe says that she is looking forward to enjoying the holidays, getting much-deserved rest and just spending time being at peace.

“I am so grateful that I have (this career) and a creative outlet, so that I can get my inner feelings out instead of keeping them pent up inside. So a lot of times when there are things on my chest that I need to get off, I will create some of the best music.”

The 24-year-old is also taking advice from her stellar team and from her iconic mentor. "Yes, well, Beyonce, I have grown up being the biggest fan of hers. And to be able to say that I am a part of her legacy with Parkwood along with my sister, it means everything and it is truly a pinch me moment." She adds, "I'm honored that I get to see her work ethic and her drive and how incredible of a person she is up close and personal."

Chlöe notes that she's also leaning on the best advice that the iconic singer has offered her thus far, "To trust my voice and my gut. And if I'm feeling a certain way or passionate about something to go with that. I also learn a lot just by watching her."

And while it is great to have one of the biggest co-signs in the world, she adds that it is the support of her fans that give her the strength to keep creating. That and relishing in the recent success of women in the industry. Rappers like Latto whom she calls "genuine" and praises her work ethic. "I am just so proud of all of the ladies, and how we are standing in our power, we are standing on what makes us different. And we're using those things as our strengths. And you know, the world can't but help notice."

She adds, "And you know, it just makes me so proud to be a Black woman. It's just such an incredible time for women right now. And I am just so proud."

She too has more accomplishments to be proud of. She will be a part of the cast for the yet-as-titled Amazon series by Donald Glover which also stars Dominique Fishback--who may be playing, ironically, a character inspired by Beyonce.

Chlöe will also star in an upcoming Universal Pictures comedy about a youth choir with Mack Wilds, Druski, and Quavo. All acting gigs that came after ending her five-season stint on FreeForm's grown-ish, "I've had the blessing to be a part of really great projects that I'm passionate about, and have incredible cast (mates) as well."

But it is singing and songwriting that speaks most directly to this multi-hyphenate’s soul—where she is still one of the little girls whose father sat her down and taught her how to write a song. “When it comes to creating, I write from my personal experiences. And anything that I am going through, I will put it into the music.”