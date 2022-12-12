Lizzo Will Be Final ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest Of 2022

Lizzo fans are in for a treat, as she returns for her third spin on Saturday Night Live as musical guest. On the last show of 2022, she’ll be replacing the previously announced Yeah Yeah Yeahs who pulled out due guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia.

The swap was revealed during the December 10 episode along with a message from the alternative rock band via Instagram.

This time, Lizzo will only be showcasing her musical talents. Her most recent turn on the weekly NBC sketch comedy show showed the performer pulling double duty as host and musical guest back in April.

Lizzo is currently nominated for six Grammy Awards and on tour with her newest album Special.