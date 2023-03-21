5 Reasons Why So Few Missing Black Children And Teens Are Found

In May 2021, Kamaria Johnson, then 16, walked out of her father’s Radcliff, Ky., house in the middle of the night after an argument with him. A man later admitted to police that he picked up Kamaria and let her out at a gas station convenience store, where she was last seen on surveillance video. After that, there was no trace of her for more than a year, not even on social media.

The odds were heavily against Kamaria’s family finding her alive and unharmed.

In 2018, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database listed 424,066 missing children under age 18. About 37 percent of them were Black, even though they account for about 14 percent of the population, according to CNN .

In these investigations, time is critical. The chance of children getting harmed increases the longer it takes authorities to find them, according to a USA Today study . Unfortunately, missing Black children represent a disproportionate number of cases unsolved within six months.

Other data from Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered African American Women Task Force suggested that Kamaria, as a Black teen girl, was particularly vulnerable to sex trafficking.

But against the odds, Kamaria’s case had a happy ending. The Radcliff Police Department announced on Dec. 3, 2022 that Kamaria, then 18, was found safe in Memphis, Tenn., WDRB reported .

Kamaria was found after the television police series “On Patrol: Live” broadcast a segment on her case, in one of the relatively rare instances of missing Black girls getting media coverage.

“The On Patrol: Live” segment on missing children was done through a partnership between independent television network REELZ, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Black and Missing Foundation .

“Awareness is key in finding and bringing home those missing from our communities. We are honored to be part of On Patrol: Live to help amplify those stories that may otherwise be overlooked, Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson, founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, said after the partnership was announced .

Here are five reasons why so many missing Black children and teens are never reunited with their families.