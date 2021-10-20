NFL Player Emmanuel Ogbah Shares Racist Message He Received After Sunday Loss

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah received a racist message on Instagram following his team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (October 17) in London.

Ogbah said he typically ignores the abusive and negative comments and messages he receives, however one Instagram user referred to him by the N-word.

According to Knewz, a man named Nick Mongeau used the racial slur against Ogbah, who reposted it in a tweet that has since been deleted. Following the message being made public by the NFL star, Mongeau’s employer, the University of Rhode Island, released a statement condemning the horrible act of racism.

“The University learned today of an offensive, unacceptable and racist comment posted to social media earlier today, allegedly by one of our students. This language is abhorrent and has no place in a community that is deeply committed to anti-racism,” the university said in its statement.

The added: “Given the significance of this issue, the University has taken immediate action and referred the matter to the University student conduct process for review.”

While Mongeau’s identity was not revealed by URI, the Internet reportedly tracked him down and he subsequently deleted his IG account.