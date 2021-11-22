2021 Soul Train Awards: 9 Bold And Trendy Boots To Shop For Some Groovy Compliments

Are you a fan of the “Hippest Trip in America”? If so, then you most certainly know that whenever you take a ride on the Soul Train, you’re highly encouraged to ease down the Soul Train Line with style and creative dance moves.

Since 1971, the iconic show has always afforded dancers the opportunity to make a big impression on the audience as they made their way down the line of fellow dancers. This naturally created the perfect opportunity for them to show off their smooth dancing skills, along with their trend-setting fashions. Fashions that continue to remind us exactly what it took to be Black, proud, and groovy in the 70s.

You wouldn’t believe how many trends were set by the dancers who dressed for their moment under the disco ball and centerstage in the spotlight. Don’t even get us started about how each boot to strut in the middle of the dance line caught our attention—we don’t have all night.

With days away to gaze upon lovely styles from the red carpet for the 2021 Soul Train Awards , the thoughts of celebs strutting down the step-and-repeat with fly shoes has us excited about getting the designer deets. Alas, we’ll have to patiently wait, but in the meantime, take a look at these boots that we wouldn’t mind seeing at the star-studded event.