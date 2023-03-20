5 Black Thrillers To Watch on the Heels of 'Swarm'

The Reading, currently streaming on BET+, was written and directed by Courtney Glaude with Lee Daniels. Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks served as producers. The story follows Sky (Chasity Sereal) as she travels to a staged reading at author Emma Leeden's (Mo'Nique) home, years after Emma's family was killed in a home invasion. Sky, who often worries about past experiences with spirits, unwittingly summons evil forces into the home, threatening her, Emma and the rest of the group. It's a must-watch and the reunion of Lee Daniels and Mo'Nique collaborating since 2009's Precious.