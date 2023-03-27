Black Women Making Bold Business Moves

Black women have owned their own businesses before we even had the right to vote in this country. Whether it was making a few cents, washing clothes, or making pies, Black women always found a way to make their own money or contribute to the financial stability of the household. Black women entrepreneurs have come a long way. In fact, according to JP Morgan Chase, Black women are the fastest-growing entrepreneurs in the United States, accounting for 42% of all women who opened a new business from 2014 to 2019. This marked a 50% spike overall during those five years, and there’s no slowdown in sight.