‘Shaft’, ‘Live And Let Die’ Actor Tommy Lane Dies At 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane, who made appearances in classic films like Shaft and Live and Let Die, passed away on Monday (November 29) at Fort Lauderdale’s Florida Medical Center after a longtime battle with COPD. He was 83.

According to Deadline, his daughter, Kamala Lane, confirmed his death.

Born in 1937, Lane was primarily active as an actor from the 1960s through the 1990s. In Shaft (1971), he played gangster Bumpy Jonas’ (Moses Gun) hitman, Leroy, who memorably was dragged up steps and thrown out of a window by John Shaft (Richard Roundtree).

In Live and Let Die, Lane portrayed Adam, a gangster and enforcer reporting to Mr. Big (Yaphet Kotto) and Tee Hee (Julius Harris).

Other films Lane had roles in include, Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970), Shamus (1973), Ganja & Hess, The Pilot (1980), Island Claws (1980), Blue Skies Again (1983), Eureka (1983), Virtual Weapon (1997) and Sweat (2007).

Additionally, Lane contributed stunt work to several films like Shaft and Ganja & Hess.