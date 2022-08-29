MTV VMAs 2022: Lizzo Wins ‘Video For Good’ Award And Responds To Media Haters

Lizzo won in the “Video for Good” category at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 for About Damn Time.

In her acceptance speech, the artist thanked everyone who voted for her and said she didn’t know exactly what a video for good means. But she was sure that it has something to do with “making change in the country.” She urged everyone to cast a vote this year in the midterm elections “to change some of these laws that are oppressive.”

She quickly shifted gears to answer those who had something negative to say about her in the press.

After a dramatic pause, Lizzo said, “I’m not going to say anything,” adding that her fans have wanted her to “clap back” at her media critics.

Lizzo then lifted her trophy and explained that she doesn’t need to respond “because I’m winning.”

Lizzo recently released a new version of her song “Grrrls” after one of the lyrics ignited controversy over its alleged ableist meaning, USA Today reported.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote in a Twitter post. “As a Black fat woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). This is the result of me listening and taking action.