WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

MTV VMAs 2022: Lizzo Wins ‘Video For Good’ Award And Responds To Media Haters

The artists also had a political message for her fans.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

By Nigel Roberts
August 28, 2022 / 11:01 PM

Lizzo won in the “Video for Good” category at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 for About Damn Time.

In her acceptance speech, the artist thanked everyone who voted for her and said she didn’t know exactly what a video for good means. But she was sure that it has something to do with “making change in the country.” She urged everyone to cast a vote this year in the midterm elections “to change some of these laws that are oppressive.”

She quickly shifted gears to answer those who had something negative to say about her in the press.

After a dramatic pause, Lizzo said, “I’m not going to say anything,” adding that her fans have wanted her to “clap back” at her media critics.

Lizzo then lifted her trophy and explained that she doesn’t need to respond “because I’m winning.”

Lizzo recently released a new version of her song “Grrrls” after one of the lyrics ignited controversy over its alleged ableist meaning, USA Today reported.

RELATED: Lizzo Claps Back At Trolls Who Use Her Name To Insult Other Women

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote in a Twitter post. “As a Black fat woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). This is the result of me listening and taking action.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been wanting to see in the world.”

LizzoMTV Music Video Awards

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.