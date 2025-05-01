Michelle Obama Talks ‘Nightmare’ of Keeping Daughter’s Party Photos Out of the Press

Michelle Obama and, presumably, former United States President Barack Obama , fought to keep their daughters’ party girl lives out of the spotlight.

Although their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, are well into adulthood, the former First Lady recently discussed the struggle to keep their party photos out of the tabloids. Mrs. Obama was a guest on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” and discussed the “nightmare” experience of maintaining their daughters' privacy as teenagers.

“[It] was a lot of work and it got harder as they got older,” the “IMO” podcast host said on the April 29 “Let’s Talk” episode.

“They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things,” she continued. “And every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn’t wind up on Page Six .”

Mrs. Obama also added that, due to heightened security measures, Malia and Sasha would have to undergo a rigorous process to hang out with friends. “When your kids are under the security of the Secret Service, you almost have to work twice as hard to make their life normal,” she said. “Imagine setting up the first play date or the first time the kids get invited to a playdate. The process of having my children at your house meant that an advanced team had to come and question and search your house and ask if you had drugs and guns.”