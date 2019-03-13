Alfre Woodard On Shooting Her Sexy Scenes With Blaire Underwood For 'Juanita'

The Golden Globe and Emmy winner expands her work with Netflix in her latest project Juanita , where she plays a single mother of three grown children who take her for granted and have her wishing for some time to herself, if only to figure out who she is and what exactly she wants from her life. Juanita was written by her husband Roderick M. Spencer , but it pulls no punches in exploring her sexual desires.

Actor Alfre Woodard has played some memorable and iconic mothers in her veteran career: Winnie Mandela in Mandela (1987); Carolyn in Crooklyn (1994); Loretta Sinclair in Down in the Delta (1998); Wanda Dean in Holiday Heart (2000); Camille Wright in Love & Basketball (2000); Alice Pratt in The Family That Preys (2008); Oiser in the 2012 remake of Steel Magnolias. Just last year, she played Cookie Lyons’ mom Renee on Empire , and returned to her role as the notorious Mariah Dillard in Netflix’s Luke Cage.

BET: It takes a lot of courage for someone to admit that his or her life is just not working, but that’s exactly what your character Juanita does. Have you ever found yourself wanting to change the narrative of your life? And if so, how did you go about it?

Alfre Woodard: When Juanita says “I’m a ghetto cliché, it’s a comment on how people look on her situation. She is not having a tragic life, it’s just mild annoyance that most moms, no matter what ghetto you’re in, even if you’re in a fancy apartment building or an upscale part of town. It’s just that it builds, and that’s what happens to her. It’s taken her a lifetime of people ignoring her needs and her satisfying other people’s needs outside of the home and inside of her home, and it finally just one day snaps. And we see it actually happens to her when her friend [Ms. Berman], the woman that she cares for and gets high with at the medical center, when she passes on it’s like, you gotta do it. To Juanita it’s like, I gotta do something for myself, and you see her scrape her little money together. I’ve never had to change the narrative of my life because I’ve had dreams since I was five years old – actually four years old. I’ve had dreams and I’ve gone for them. It keeps changing because you know, you’re a five-year-old [person] so there’s not one [dream] you want to keep sticking to when you’re 20 or 30, but I’ve always had something in front of me and moved towards it. I thank God it’s never happened the way I wanted to because it forces me in different directions, which has given my life a lot of spice. But no, I believe in constantly making a move and mixing it up.

Being able to be open and flexible, as well as having the ability to pivot and shift in one’s life, is an important life skill to have, isn’t it?

Woodard: I think it’s instinctual. It’s kinda like--I ask myself this a lot – what do I feel like eating? What do I have a taste for? My mother used to do it, so I do it, and if I can’t get what I have a taste for, I don’t eat, even if I’m hungry. And my husband goes, “I just can’t believe that, why won’t you just eat?” And I say, “No, that’s not what I have a taste for,” so I think it’s instinctual.

The thing about Juanita that I love is that once she does make a move she discovers she’s an agoraphobic. That’s how closed off from life she is right in her neighborhood and right where she’s been for probably high school, work and everything has been in the neighborhood. She hasn’t seen a landscape so she didn’t even know she had trouble with open spaces. So it’s not that she heads off to discover herself, but she heads off, and she opens up, to all kinds of things. So you get the inconvenience with the possibility of adventure, and romance, and deepened spirituality. And even the romance and the good sex, it’s like yeah, all that’s good but she still knows… that sense of satisfaction coming from within isn’t complete. That’s why she says I gotta keep moving. We think she’s coming back because we know she knows where life is good, and it feels good and you feel respected and taken care of in a partnership, but that’s still a partnership. She’s got to be okay with just herself. Not okay. She’s gotta be satisfied in a deep way with herself.

Juanita has a hot and steamy love affair--at least in her fantasies--with Blair Underwood in the film. On a scale of 1-10, how comfortable were you being that up close and personal with scantily dressed Underwood and how did you two prepare for your on-camera “love” scene?

Woodard: First of all, you know my husband wrote this for me, right? So Blair Underwood is not in Sheila Williams’ book, Dancing on the Edge of the Roof, which this is based on. But Robert, when he was writing it, he deeply knows all of my women relatives for the past 40 years. I say he knows the way the words fly out of their mouth, the way their hips swing and no matter how professional they are, the ones that work as nurses aides or the ones that work in corporations, they still have that thing, and I knew he knew how to clock it. So, I knew he could find Juanita and her voice, and the first thing he said was, “Okay, the world is looking over this woman, looking past her, and so, every woman needs a fantasy life, so… Blair Underwood!” But, even her fantasy lover is trifling – ain’t that something! So, he said, the only way that this is going to work is that Blair will do it, it has to be him, because nobody can play Blair, and he said every time she says his name, it’s Blair Underwood, because that’s the full fantasy. So we called Blair immediately, and Blair loved it. Robert told him this is what I’m writing and Blair said go for it. Blair’s wife said, I’m so glad Robert wrote this for Blair. She said, “Blair is a fool! He is just crazy!”

Blair and I shot some even crazier stuff. You know, I’ve known Blair since he was a puppy. L.A. Law was his first [show] and I did the pilot of that, and we’ve worked for 25 years on South Africa together – New South Africa, Free South Africa and The Artist Floor, so I know him well, so it’s fine being enthralled with people you know. It becomes a competition to make sure people go like, Oh yeah, that was hot! So it’s a lot of fun doing that. You know, actors, we train together, you bare your butt and your soul to each other when you’re training, so that’s what we do. Most people are afraid to show those parts of themselves, but an artist can’t live without showing those parts of themselves.