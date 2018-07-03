How Would Ant-Man & The Wasp Defeat Thanos?

Written by Jerry L. Barrow

Just when you thought the fight was over for The Avengers… In ANT-MAN & The Wasp, it’s been two years since ex-con Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), aka Ant-Man, was arrested for helping Captain America wage a Civil War against Tony Stark and the government, and a lot has changed. In the sequel to 2015’s ANT-MAN we find Lang at home on house arrest for his part in the “anti-registration” faction descent. In addition to the U.S. government, Lang has earned the ire of Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly) for “borrowing” their miniaturizing suit to pull off his covert mission. RELATED: Why Your Favorite Marvel Hero Dying Could Be a Good Thing However, the trio find themselves in a forced reunion and Hope, aka The Wasp, joins forces with Scott donning her own advanced shrinking suit. She teases Scott that if had called her instead of just stealing the suit, he may not have been defeated by Iron Man’s squad and been captured. So how would she have helped Ant-Man defeat some of earth’s mightiest heroes?

Which Avenger would The Wasp fight?















“I think she could have taken on Spiderman,” Lilly says of the battle in Civil War. “Because she could have followed him around with her wings, she doesn’t need webs to fly. And she could have used her blasters to break all of his webs so he couldn’t fly, to disable him from being able to be aerial. And if he wasn’t aerial, Gi-Ant Man could have taken over the whole tarmac. And it was ultimately Spiderman’s webs that took him down.” As for the bigger foe from Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos, fans were wondering what the two miniature mights could have done to thwart his plans had they been around. One theory is they could have shrunk themselves small enough to fill up Thano’s nose and destroy him from the inside.

How ANT-Man & The Wasp Would Beat Thanos















“In theory, yes. I don’t know,” says Rudd. “Because it looks like his head is kind of tough. It might be one of those things where I [enlarge] and there is no bursting and I end up crushing myself.” However, Lilly is more optimistic. “That’s what I’ve always [said]. I was asked over and over in Taiwan ‘What would you do to take on Thanos’ and I was like I would fly in his ear or fly up his nose, I’d punch a hole in his brain and he would die. I would be in a muck of mess and be covered in snot and brains but it would be worth it right?” ANT-MAN & The Wasp is in theaters July 6th!