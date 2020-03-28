EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Bailey Shares How Coronavirus Is Affecting Her Home Life And Wedding Plans

Since 2010, Cynthia Bailey has been a part of the highest and lowest moments of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

From her love life with sportscaster Mike Hill to her business life with The Bailey Wine Cellar, the 53-year-old has been nothing short of busy. But the reality starlet has hit the brakes, along with the rest of the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE IN CELEBS: Diamond Jack From 'Love Is Blind' Opens Up About Marriage

And although fans are fully immersed in Season 12 of the reality show, the Alabama native has been making headlines for her personal life instead.

Like so many others, COVID-19 has kept Bailey in the house practicing social distancing. And in order to pass the time, TikToks with her daughter Noelle and nature walks with her fiancé have become the norm.

The RHOA star has been spending more time with her loved ones than expected, saying she recently had her first family dinner in years, claiming they’re bringing back “old-school lifestyles.”

“I feel like when it's over, I'm just gonna have a lot more gratitude and appreciation for just life and simple things, and I don't want to stop doing those things,” Bailey said.

But as the global pandemic serves as a pause button for Bailey’s fast-paced lifestyle, she says she’s able to reflect on the impact it’s had on her relationship with her fiancé, as well as her plans with the Real Housewives cast.

BET.com caught up with Bailey to discuss season 12 of RHOA and how she’s dealing with the effect COVID-19 has had on her engagement.

BET: You previously shared that you didn’t expect to spend this much time with your fiancé. How are you and Mike Hill handling quarantine?

Cynthia Bailey: Here's the thing, there's quality time with your man and there’s quality, quality, quality time. Right now, we are spending some real quality time. It’s different when you have to be with your man. Like if we get into an argument and of course, when you're in the house together you may disagree about some stuff, I can't or you can't just leave and go to a bar and have a drink or go check in a hotel for a night to get away from each other. Those are not options available to us anymore.

So, to be honest, this is definitely a great marriage test because when you marry someone you have to be able to exist with them in a house in times like this and it has brought us a lot closer together.

And this is still kind of a new relationship although it's been two years now. So, I don't do certain things in front of him. I try to keep certain things private. You know, like, bathrooms and passing gas and stuff like that. Well, let's just say that is all compromised. So, it's funny because we've gotten a lot closer because of certain things.

BET: Since things are going strong, will you both move in together or keep your bi-coastal relationship going after the wedding, assuming the coronavirus doesn’t postpone that?

Cynthia Bailey: As of now, the wedding is still set for October 10, 2020. We do have some concerns because of the virus and we don’t know when people are going to be out and about.

We have spoken to a wedding planner to just, you know, have the coronavirus conversation in the event that we have to postpone it or whatever we have to do. We just don’t know what’s happening. It kind of started off like being the perfect date, but after the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t know if it’s going to be as perfect as we originally had felt.

And then it’ll pretty much be a bi-coastal relationship because of our jobs. I don't want Mike to quit his job to move to Atlanta and he doesn't want me to quit my job. Because then what? Then we'll be sitting up here in love, but love don’t pay the bills. We're just trying to figure it out. You know, he's actually had a lot of opportunities in Atlanta as well. So, he actually may end up moving to Atlanta before it’s all said and done. And you know, we’re not a traditional couple.

BET: Fans are seeing the drama unfold from the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip to Greece. How was it using that overseas trip to hash out any issues?

Cynthia Bailey: We did have a lot of drama. But one of my favorite things was when we did the team building and we did the games. That was great because we all got paired up with people that we maybe would have not chosen to be paired up with. And we had to work it out and it's been just positive and fun.

I've been on the show for like 10 years, and I am so here for like fun shade. You know, we’re like shady but we’re funny. I don’t like mean shade that much but hey, it is what is.

A lot of the people that got paired together definitely had issues, as I’m sure you’ve seen if you’ve followed the show. So, to be tied together and you have to be partners was really good because it forced us to interact.

BET: Unfortunately, the Season 12 reunion for Real Housewives of Atlanta was postponed due to the pandemic and Andy Cohen’s coronavirus diagnosis. If it hadn’t been cancelled, what were you looking forward to?

Cynthia Bailey: Getting it over with. I really am because I am a closure person. You know, at the end of this journey, I always like to get to the reunion and apologize for anything that I may have done to anyone to hurt them. Of course, I'm receptive of any apology that I might feel is coming my way.

I like to talk about everything that happened because all we see is what we film together. When we watch the show, that’s when we see the confessionals, which can be shady as hell.

So, some of the things that maybe were said in the confessional might be like, “Now friend, that's not the energy you were giving me when we were hanging out together and now you’re just over here wearing me out in the confessional.”

The reunion to me is about, “Okay girl, what did I do to make you mad?” Okay, so let’s talk about it and try to get on the other side of it. Now if you choose not to be on the other side of it and just stay pissed off then that’s on you.

But for now, my bookings have been cancelled, the reunion has been cancelled. My life has just been postponed for the next month and I’m just bonding with my family instead.