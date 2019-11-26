‘Queen & Slim’ Stars On Black Love As A Radical Act Of Resistance

The highly anticipated film Queen & Slim, directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Lena Waithe, is gearing up for its theatrical release. The movie's leading actors, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, spoke with BET.com about the project and Turner-Smith's description of the movie left us spellbound.

When asked to explain what the film means to them, both actors stressed that seeing a role with two dark-skinned leading forces held some weight while watching from the lens of the audience.