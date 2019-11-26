‘Queen & Slim’ Stars On Black Love As A Radical Act Of Resistance

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The highly anticipated film Queen & Slim, directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Lena Waithe, is gearing up for its theatrical release. The movie's leading actors, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, spoke with BET.com about the project and Turner-Smith's description of the movie left us spellbound.
When asked to explain what the film means to them, both actors stressed that seeing a role with two dark-skinned leading forces held some weight while watching from the lens of the audience.
"I really feel it's about Black love as a radical act of resistance," Turner-Smith said. "That, to me, is just so beautiful and to have a film where you see that relationship with two dark-skinned Black people — which is not something that I ever saw — what that represents and what that means and how that feels, how it feels to even watch it."
Kaluuya added that seeing this particular dynamic portrayed in a mainstream film only further proves that these are the true lives of Black people.
Queen & Slim hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27.
(Photo: Universal Studios)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS