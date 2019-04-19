Why Would A Man Break Up With DeWanda Wise?

Written by BET Staff

In Netflix’s newest romantic comedy, Someone Great, aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends, Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow), for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. BET’s Jamila Mustafa sat down with the three stars of the film, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, to share how they get over a bad breakup.

Jamila Mustafa: I just want to tell you guys I’m the fourth member to this group. Your friendship is iconic and thank you for making the perfect girlfriend movie. This was just amazing. So, I have to first start off by saying, how did you guys bond? I heard that you two knew each other [to DeWanda and Gina]. DeWanda Wise: We’ve known each other half our lives [laughs]. But then you came along [to Brittany]. It’s like you three were attached in the womb. What was the process like to really creating that on-screen friendship that looks so unique? DW: I think the script, the project and Jenny [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] herself attracted kindreds. So, I feel like it was inevitable for us to bond and actually get along because we all responded to the actual project and the story in the same way. Gina Rodriguez: That’s the move. DW: You know what I mean? Brittany Snow: And the intelligence behind it too. It’s not just a funny movie or slapstick or over the top. It’s got real heart. GR: Yeah, I like that. Chutzpah. It got heart, chutzpah. DW: That’s like part of the humor and that’s who all three of us are. GR: I think that’s a really good point. To be drawn to a script like this, you gotta be a little rough around the edges. We all kinda were kindred spirits. We definitely have known each other since we were babies [about her and DeWanda]. BS: But thank God they let me in. I was scared. I was like, "Oh shit, they’ve known each other forever. What am I gonna do?"

Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow in "Someone Great"















What are your tips for getting over a guy? GR: This has gone a lot of different places, let me tell you. BS: It has. Each one of you give me a tip. GR: Time. Giving yourself time. BS: It is time but it’s also… I read a lot of self-help books. I went to Barnes and Nobles -- yes there are still Barnes and Nobles -- and I just, like, cleaned out the self-help section. It does make you feel better. It’s about you. Do all the self-reflection, the meditation, and going to yoga. It will always be better if you take care of yourself first. Even though it’s going to be hard because you want to eat chocolate and drink everything. DW: I definitely say phone a friend. I mean my friends are all master re-framers. If there’s anything... I’ve been broken up with. But I have had a gay ex-boyfriend. My ex-boyfriend in college… GR: You need to tell me because we went to the same college. DW: My ex-boyfriend was not attracted to me. GR: We went to the same college. Which one? DW: I’ll tell you after the cameras stop rolling [all three laughing]. So afterwards they were all like, oh yeah we always knew. It’s really important to surround yourself with friends who will make the switch with you. Who will re-frame it. Who’ll be like, "Yeah, he wasn’t good enough for you anyway. Life is gonna be great." You can do so much better, like, as soon as possible.

Lakeith Stanfield and Gina Rodriguez in "Someone Great"















The whole movie was so relatable, so fun! I just wanted to grab my girlfriends. But from your personal perspective, which scene in the film do you think is no brainer, is gonna get the crowd? What’s gonna get the girl no matter what race, what size, what age, they can relate to — what is that scene? BS: I think it’s the getting ready montage moment. DW: Yes, co-sign. BS: I think it’s the getting ready with your girls and putting on an old track and getting drunk and dancing around. DW: And being like, I need to find the perfect "I am feeling myself" outfit. GR: I need to feel myself. DW: So, we’re gonna go through this entire closet. GR: And we’re gonna look good. What would be your theme song to this movie? DW: That Lizzo song. GR: That Lizzo song. "Truth Hurts." I like that, the song. There’s a new girl named Kiana. I can’t pronounce her name, but she has a song called "Ex." I just want to say the movie is great and I can’t wait to screen it with my girlfriends. Am I a part of the group? ALL: Yes! Someone Great is streaming on Netflix now!