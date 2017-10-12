Here's What The Cast Of 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Thought About Hazel E's Wig Getting Shifted

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
The last episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood saw two of the show's biggest enemies, Masika Kalysha and Hazel E, go at it with the former lunging at the latter, grabbing her wig for arguably the most meme-worthy moment of the season.
Now, the cast is weighing in on the dramatic moment and they all pretty much find it comedy gold.
"All she had to do was get off the stage," new cast member Bridget Kelly stated when Hazel was introduced in the play-by-play clip. "Girl, you just strolled up there looking like a backup dancer."
Once the moment where Masika ambushed Hazel aired, and the literally wig-snatching commenced, the commentary got a bit more colorful.
"That face was down, that a*s was up, and that wig, honey, was flustered," Masika said before everyone else mimicked Donatella's hilarious line from the scene: "Her wig is coming off."
