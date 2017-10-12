Tyrese’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Will Testify In Alleged Child Abuse Case

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
Tyrese’s 10-year-old daughter will allegedly testify in the forthcoming child abuse against the crooner.
According to TheBlast.com, a judge has given Norma GIbson, Tyrese’s ex-wife, the option of calling their daughter Shayla to the stand if she chooses.
Tyrese claims that allowing their young child will “have drastic, long-lasting implications for the child’s wellbeing and psychological welfare.”
Norma alleges the singer “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”
of spanking their daughter so hard that she was unable to sit down.
He has flat out denied the accusations on social media.
All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else...... Please.... Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt...... I've only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter...... There's someone out here for everybody - Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out...... Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you....... But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth..... I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do... I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is... Paint your picture but God knows the truth...... if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor...... All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am - that's my story and I'm sticking to it.... More truths coming soon....... Child custody family issues are the worst.......
The case is set to resume on October 24.
