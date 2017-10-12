Tyrese’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Will Testify In Alleged Child Abuse Case

Tyrese ’s 10-year-old daughter will allegedly testify in the forthcoming child abuse against the crooner.

According to TheBlast.com, a judge has given Norma GIbson, Tyrese’s ex-wife, the option of calling their daughter Shayla to the stand if she chooses.

Tyrese claims that allowing their young child will “have drastic, long-lasting implications for the child’s wellbeing and psychological welfare.”

Norma alleges the singer “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

of spanking their daughter so hard that she was unable to sit down.

He has flat out denied the accusations on social media.