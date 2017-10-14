Bob Weinstein Made Some Very Surprising Comments About His Brother's Alleged History of Sexual Assault

The fallout of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault past has had him, most recently, expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, among other forms institutional separation.

That also includes him being fired from his own entity, The Weinstein Company, at which his brother Bob is now in control of. Bob recently granted a rare interview to the Hollywood Reporter and off-the-bat didn’t deny his brother’s involvement in alleged sexual assaults. He actually never used the word “alleged” during the entire interview.

“I could take a lie detector test on that,” Weinstein told the publication. “I didn’t and, you know, Harvey is suspicious of everybody. People that are liars—lying to his wife, to his children, to everyone—well, they have to turn around and say, ‘Who stabbed me?’ It’s unbelievable that even to this moment he is more concerned with who sold him out. I don’t hear concern or contrition for the victims. And I want them to hear that. Harvey has no remorse whatsoever.”

Bob Weinstein also pinpointed the moment he knew his brother needed help and how his neglect to do something was the obvious wrong choice. It happened during fight between the two.

“He didn’t break my nose but he got physical and there were several people there, and he assaulted me,” Weinstein described. “And I should've done something then.”

Surprisingly, Bob says he’s only spoken to his brother about personal issues “ten times” in the past five years. He also addressed rumors about Jay-Z attempting to buy Harvey’s 23 percent stake in The Weinstein Company. “I’d love nothing more than that, but as far as I know, that is not a fact,” Bob said.

As previously mentioned, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences decided to expel Harvey Weinstein after the film producer was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing at least 36 women in articles appearing in the New York Times and The New Yorker magazine over the past two weeks.

Read their statement below and read the full Hollywood Reporter interview here.