Blac Chyna Is Reportedly Planning A Reality TV Return Without The Kardashians' Help

It was reported in November that Blac Chyna is set to return to the reality TV circuit in the first U.S. installment of the popular Celebrity Big Brother franchise. However, it is now being reported that she's also set to front her own reality show as well, no longer taking shelter under the Kardashian umbrella.

According to Radar Online, Chyna is in talks to spearhead her own reality series after her former soon-to-be mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, reportedy forced the E! network to cancel her series with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna.

The site reports that Jenner campaigned for the series to be axed after Chyna and Rob's huge social media blowout.

However, Chyna reportedly managed to come up with a plan to make her way back to TV screens, sans the help of her ex-fiancée's family, and she's allegedly set to strike in 2018.

"Chyna is going to film a new reality show in the New Year," a source told the publication. "Major networks are interested... Chyna will be getting six figures for the show."

One network that's completely off the table, however, is E!, as Jenner reportedly "won't let them have it."

"She forced them to end Rob & Chyna and she won't let them have her new show, even though the ratings would be huge and she made them money before," the insider added.