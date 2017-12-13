Watch Issa Rae Answer Reckless Questions At 110 MPH

Issa Rae is every interviewer's dream subject and she proved just this during the most recent episode of Audi Think Faster , where she answered a series of fan questions all while going more than 100 mph on a racetrack.

The Insecure actress brought out the big guns during the hilarious clip, both behind the wheel and riding shotgun. While her reactions to the fluctuating speeds of the Audi R8 were hilarious on their own, her responses to some of the questions posed by fans are sure to have you in stitches.

In particular, her response when asked what she would be listening to at that moment if the professional driver had CDs was brash, honest and oh so Issa: "Just something really misogynistic with a good beat," she said with a shrug.

However, it was her explaining her most recent awkward Black girl moment while stepping on the gas that made for the highlight of the video.

"One just happened when I was in Atlanta and I was in an elevator and this guy got in and he was like, ‘Yo, anybody ever tell you you look like the girl from Insecure?,'" she said. "And I was like, ‘Oh, people tell me that all the time,’ and before I got the chance to say, ‘Hi, it is me,’ there were two other women in the elevator with him and he was like, ‘Yo, don’t she look just like the girl from Insecure?’ and then the girl behind me was like, ‘I hate that show!’"

After hilariously admitting that she enjoys jamming to "Lil' Scrappy when he was still great and not on Love & Hip Hop" when she's stuck in LA traffic and that she would unabashedly name her biography What the F**k Am I Doing?, she revealed that she peed in the car during the speed round — we're talking 130 mph, people. YOLO, right?

What's there not to love about this woman?

Take a look at the clip below: