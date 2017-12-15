Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Welcome Their Baby Boy — See The First Pics!

Congratulations are in order for the couple.

Published 19 hours ago

It's a Love & Hip Hop love story.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are both alums of the popular VH1 franchise and their love story just came full circle as they welcomed their baby boy into the world on Friday morning.

The couple shared the news with their followers on their respective Instagram pages with Cyn posting a black and white photo of their newborn holding her index finger, while Joe posted an image of him holding his baby boy.

Happy birthday baby boy. We love you SO much! 💙

This is the couple's first child together. Budden already has a 14-year-old son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

Congraulations to the couple on this new bundle of joy!

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

