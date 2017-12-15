Mommy & Me: Toya And Reginae Team Up To Clap Back At 'Old Dirty Ass' Khia

Khia, with the help of TS Madison, created a viral platform where she basically reads celebrities for filth titled The Queen's Court, and one of her latest targets is Toya Wright. After the "My Neck, My Back" femcee dragged her for everything from her current pregnancy to refusing to give up her last name — which she shares with her ex, MempHitz— Toya, with the help of her daughter, Reginae, clapped back with a vengeance.

In the clip, which has since made a healthy rounds across the Internet streets, The Thug Misses extended an oversized palm tree over the TV personality, mocking her pregnancy, her divorce from MempHitz and her decision to continue carrying her ex-husband's last name. During her read, she also managed to share what she allegedly knew about the identity of the father of Toya's baby, among other insults. Take a look for yourself, below. * Warning: Explicit language *

Refusing to take Khia's comments lying down, Toya clapped back at her reads and her notoriously outspoken daughter — who made a point to share that she's "19, now" — joined in clearing her name. "Khia old dirty a*s, worrying about other people all the time," Toya said on Instagram Live. "Go make you a hit!" Chiming in in an attempt to defend her mother, Reginae added, "Let me see. My mother is pregnant right now. She don't need to be addressing this but let me tell y'all something. I'm 19, now... When was your last hit? 'My Neck, My Back?'" Watch them return the favor, below:

#PressPlay: Chile!! #ToyaWright and #ReginaeCarter let #Khia have it after she went on to talk about Toya and her current relationship with the father of her new baby girl that's on the way

Well, this escalated quickly. We're sure Khia will provide a hefty response that's bubbling with shade on the next episode of her web show.

Written by John Justice