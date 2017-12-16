Wait, Did Tiffany Haddish Lie About Domestic Abuse In Her Memoir?

Her ex-husband has surfaced and he brought receipts.

Tiffany Haddish's memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, has been gaining some major traction and has been constantly praised for its candor and honest stories detailing the comedian's life prior to her big break.

However, the Girls Trip star recently took to social media to explain that some details in the book may have been exaggerated a bit, and her ex-husband, who was painted as a brutally abusive partner, is speaking out about his less than positive portrayal.

Haddish recently explained to her followers that, unbeknownst to her, some stories in the book were adjusted to make for a more exciting read. However, she reassured her supporters that she clarified the stories in her own words in the accompanying audiobook version. 

"I ain't gon' lie. Some stuff in the book is a little bit... I was like, 'What?,'" she said. "I don't know if when they edit, maybe they tweak things a little. So, then, in the audiobook, I'm like, 'No, this is what it is.'"

The actress' ex-husband, who, according to the book, physically abused her on several occasions, took to Instagram to attempt to clear his name.

"I ont [sic] want to respond to my character and my family matters in the book," he wrote. "At this time I will not through [sic] dirt at Tiffany or release things that I know will harm her. I actually don't think this was all Tiffany's doings [sic]... I think people were telling her they need to add stuff to fluff it up. I have NEVER HIT or beat a woman in my life. I'm hurting and thanks."

#PressPlay: #TiffanyHaddish's memoir #TheLastBlackUnicorn was released last week but there seems to be some discrepancies over what’s true and what was fabricated in the book. Tiffany recently went live and admitted some things may have gotten tweaked during the editing process. This came after multiple sources reported some of the shocking details shared in the book, including an alleged abusive relationship with her ex-husband who she divorced and married twice. __________________________________________ "He grabbed me by the collar, he was like, 'It's time to go to the room now,' in front of everybody," she wrote. "Just snatched me by my shirt, and pulled me to the elevator and threw me in it…once we got to our hotel room, he was so quick. He snatched me by the neck and slammed me into the wall." __________________________________________ She said things got so bad between them that at one point it led to an arrest and miscarriage. Now, Tiffany’s ex-husband is speaking out against the allegations, saying he loves Tiff until his last breath and he never put his hands on her. #Roomies, take a look and tell us your thoughts.

