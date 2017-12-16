Wait, Did Tiffany Haddish Lie About Domestic Abuse In Her Memoir?

However, the Girls Trip star recently took to social media to explain that some details in the book may have been exaggerated a bit, and her ex-husband, who was painted as a brutally abusive partner, is speaking out about his less than positive portrayal.

Tiffany Haddish 's memoir, The Last Black Unicorn , has been gaining some major traction and has been constantly praised for its candor and honest stories detailing the comedian's life prior to her big break.

Haddish recently explained to her followers that, unbeknownst to her, some stories in the book were adjusted to make for a more exciting read. However, she reassured her supporters that she clarified the stories in her own words in the accompanying audiobook version.

"I ain't gon' lie. Some stuff in the book is a little bit... I was like, 'What?,'" she said. "I don't know if when they edit, maybe they tweak things a little. So, then, in the audiobook, I'm like, 'No, this is what it is.'"

The actress' ex-husband, who, according to the book, physically abused her on several occasions, took to Instagram to attempt to clear his name.

"I ont [sic] want to respond to my character and my family matters in the book," he wrote. "At this time I will not through [sic] dirt at Tiffany or release things that I know will harm her. I actually don't think this was all Tiffany's doings [sic]... I think people were telling her they need to add stuff to fluff it up. I have NEVER HIT or beat a woman in my life. I'm hurting and thanks."

Take a look at both Haddish's confession and her ex's statement, below: