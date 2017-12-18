Damn: Ayesha Curry's Show Reportedly Cancelled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Ayesha Curry is the latest celebrity to be impacted by the storm of sexual assault allegations made against men in Hollywood. ABC has cancelled the third season of The Great American Baking Show, which was hosted by Curry, after one of the show’s judges was accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

Four former employees of celebrity pastry chef and The Great American Baking Show judge, Johnny Iuzzini, accused him of sexual harassment and assault. According to Mic.com, the employees referred to their time employed by Iuzzini from 2009 and 2011 as “rampant with incidents of sexual harassment.”

ABC confirmed their decision to part ways with Iuzzini with CNN.com “In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ episodes,” an ABC spokesman said to CNN. “ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct.”

Despite the allegations and ABC’s decision to cancel, Iuzzini proclaims his innocence and claims the reports are “inaccurate.” In a statement to CNN the pastry chef said, “While I understand ABC felt pressured to make this difficult decision, I am extremely disappointed and saddened that the show will not continue to air as scheduled. I feel terrible for the bakers, fans of the show, the cast and everyone else involved in the production.

Once news of the show’s cancellation went viral, tons of supporters took to social media in support Ayesha Curry and the series. One extremely vocal supporter was ESPN correspondent Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe quickly took to Twitter schooling ABC on how they could have moved forward with the series in light of the allegations.