Kylie Jenner Might Want To Ask Travis Scott What He Was Doing At A Club With Blac Chyna Over The Weekend

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are rumored to be expecting their first child together, but according to reports, the reality starlet's former nemesis may be causing a wedge between her and her alleged baby daddy.

Hollywood Life is reporting that the rapper was spotted, over the weekend, hitting a party at the same celebrity hot spot, Delilah, as Blac Chyna, while his rumored pregnant lady was nowhere in sight. An onlooker reportedly said Travis and Chyna eventually came face to face at the party.

"Travis rolled in with an entourage of buddies and they sat at a booth," an onlooker told the site. "They ordered bottle service all night, and drank Grey Goose as well as Champagne. They weren't being hectic, it was a pretty chill vibe."

The eyewitness then added that "Chyna was also at the club with her girls, and they sat in a separate area."

The two eventually made contact, according to the witness, with the former stripper initiating the conversation.

"Chyna did stop by Travis' table for about 15 minutes, and they talked for a while," the source continued. However, there may be nothing more to it as the eyewitness clarified that "it just seemed like friendly chatter."

Travis and Kylie, who are reportedly expecting their first child together, began dating in April 2017. They have not been spotted out together in public for quite some time, however.

