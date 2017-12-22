Kylie Reportedly Isn't Too Pleased With Travis Scott's Attitude During Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is reportedly in the middle of her pregnancy, but she's not in the happiest state. According to new reports, she hasn't had that much support from her boyfriend, and the father of her unborn child, Travis Scott .

According to Hollywood Life, the rapper hasn't been present throughout her pregnancy thus far, but has been occupied on tour for the majority of the process.

The site reports that he recently took some time off to visit his 20-year-old girlfriend, but that, reportedly, wasn't enough for the socialite, who is said to be "heartbroken" and "disappointed" by his attitude and behavior.

"As Kylie gets closer to her due date, she has been increasingly emotional," a source told the site. "She's hit with loneliness late at night when Travis is not by her side. She thought the pregnancy would bond her and Travis and that he would be by her side every step of the way, but that simply has not been the case."

Kylie's big sister, Kim, has reportedly intervened to scold the rapper about his lack of involvement during her baby sister's pregnancy.

Kylie and Travis first began dating in April 2017.

