You Won’t Believe How Long Sheree Whitfield Is Willing To Wait To Marry Her Prison Bae

It takes a certain level of discipline and patience to indulge in a long distance relationship. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield must have tons of both because if rumors surrounding her incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams ’ prison release is true, then she’s got a long wait ahead of her.

According to deets released by online blog Fameolous , Gilliams is slated to be released from prison on October 09, 2022. If you need help with the math, Whitfield has 4 years, 9 months and 13 days left until her bae is set to be released from prison.

Whitfield recently revealed that she and Gilliams dated for about eight months before he started his prison sentence. The RHOA star also revealed that she had no idea of his legal woes until after he was actually incarcerated.

Only time will tell how things will work out between Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams, but four years is an extremely long wait. Who knows? Maybe true love will prevail and reports of the couple getting married upon his departure will come to fruition?