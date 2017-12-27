Juju Reveals The Instagram Post That Essentially Broke Her Relationship With Cam’ron

Now, the Love & Hip Hop startlet is speaking out about his comments and, in the process, she's getting a few things off of her chest.

Cam'ron and Juju 's longtime relationship came to a screeching halt a few weeks ago after the two announced their split with the rapper revealing that it "wasn't fun anymore."

During a recent appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Juju addressed her ex's comments, labeling them "really hurtful."

"Cam and I, we were really good friends and he said it wasn’t fun for him anymore and I was concerned about what was going on on Instagram and saying who he was following and that’s not true," she said. "I basically was more concerned about the respect level. There’s d**k pics up and down my Instagram as well and I didn’t like them out of respect [for him]."

Expounding on her gripe with the rapper, she explained in more detail that she didn't appreciate his insensitive social media practices.

"If somebody has their coochie out or their booty out and you like that pic and it’s like, ‘Ooh, Cam just liked my pic,’ and the DM type s**t," she said. "My thing was, don’t do what I don’t do to you. Respect me… I don’t want to wake up and look at Instagram and you’re at a game with somebody talking ‘bout, oh, ‘Me and my friend.’ If that’s your friend, I don’t have a problem with it. I don’t have a problem with you having female friends, but tell me, ‘Hey babe, I’m going to the game.’ Why do I have to see it on Instagram?"

Take a look at the interview, in full, below: