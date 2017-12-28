Meghan Markle’s Sister Claps Back At Prince Harry For Saying The Royals Are ‘The Family She Never Had’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to the altar in a matter of months,. And with the time winding down until their big day, the royal has been making his rounds in the media, where he recently shared some seemingly shady words about his fiancée's family. One person who isn't fond of his comments, however, is Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha, who took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

Prince Harry recently appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today, where he briefly touched on Markle and her family life growing up. "She's done an absolutely amazing job [adjusting to her new life]," he said. "She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had." After a reporter tweeted the quote, which eventually went viral, Markle's sister, Samantha Grant, chimed in with her own response to his comments:

Prince Harry on Meghan's Sandringham Christmas: "She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had." — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 27, 2017

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Not done with sharing her two cents, Grant added, "Read my book complete with facts and photos." The former Suits actress' mother, Doria Ragland, and father, Thomas Markle, divorced when she was six years old. Grant is Meghan's half-sister from her father's previous marriage to Roslyn Markle. This isn't the first time Grant has spoken out about her sister. She previously revealed to Page Six that her book, titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, has a publisher and insists that, despite its title, it is not "slimy" at all. Prince Marry and Meghan are set to tie the knot in May 2018.

Written by John Justice