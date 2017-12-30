Angela Simmons Finally Confirms She Left Her Baby's Father, And Explains Why

The TV personality kept it 100.

Published 8 hours ago

Angela Simmons's 2016 ended on a high with the birth of her son, and now her 2017 is ending on a bittersweet note, with her revealing that she has decided to leave Sutton Tennyson, the father of her child.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a lengthy inspirational message with her followers, while inadvertently revealing that she has chosen to move on into the 2018 without the companionship of the father of her child.

"I recognized my strength to walk away from what isn't healthy for me," she wrote, in part.

Read her full statement, below:

2017 ... You were a beast . I can truly say that this year has made me stronger . Well I recognized my strength to walk away from what isn't healthy for me. I faced my biggest fears this year. And from that I am open to my new life and evolving . I truly have seen and been through some stuff that I know tons of women go through. And I speak up to let you know there's hope. All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up .. Don't ! Also don't stay somewhere that you aren't valued . And don't allow anyone to treat you less than what you are. It's not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world . But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all! Protect yourself !!! Take the steps you need to make sure you are really happy!! Really happy inside. Not just a smile . Not just waking up to another day. But loving the day you are waking up in. I don't speak to down talk anyone . But I speak to free myself from my past. I'm ready to turn the page . And ready to uplift anyone who needs uplifting along the way! 2018 ... I can't wait to meet you ❤️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Back in July, it was reported that the two called off their engagement, but nothing was confirmed or denied, thereafter.

Good for her for having the strength to move on.

Here's to a prosperous 2018!

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

