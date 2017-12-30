Angela Simmons Finally Confirms She Left Her Baby's Father, And Explains Why

Angela Simmons 's 2016 ended on a high with the birth of her son, and now her 2017 is ending on a bittersweet note, with her revealing that she has decided to leave Sutton Tennyson , the father of her child.

Recap when the two were rumored to be married with BET Breaks, above.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a lengthy inspirational message with her followers, while inadvertently revealing that she has chosen to move on into the 2018 without the companionship of the father of her child.

"I recognized my strength to walk away from what isn't healthy for me," she wrote, in part.

Read her full statement, below: