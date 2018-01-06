Looks Like Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson Found Love Again After Keyshia Cole And Brooke Valentine

Booby’s got a brand new boo.

Published 4 hours ago

Does Daniel Gibson have a new boo?

Apparently, a new woman is claiming Boobie as hers.

Celebrity gossip blog Fameolous captured a Snap of an IG model named Sinfony Rosales showing Gibson smiling. Subsequently, he confirmed that he was in a new relationship with the woman.

Boobie Gibson has a new boo @sinfonyr 💅🏾

A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on

In the comment section, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star he called Rosales his “baby.”

“Dam y’all ruthless lol,” he wrote. “At least my baby luh me. wishing everybody nothing but blessings.”

Here’s where this gets juicy. The same website is claiming that another woman was messing around with Gibson as recently as two weeks ago. Going by the IG @Kiyomileslie, she told Fameolous that there’s no way he’s in love with that woman.

This was Boobie's response...

Welp, we'll just have to see how this one plays out.

See all love and shade above.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom)

