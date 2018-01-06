Looks Like Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson Found Love Again After Keyshia Cole And Brooke Valentine

Celebrity gossip blog Fameolous captured a Snap of an IG model named Sinfony Rosales showing Gibson smiling. Subsequently, he confirmed that he was in a new relationship with the woman.

Apparently, a new woman is claiming Boobie as hers.

In the comment section, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star he called Rosales his “baby.”

“Dam y’all ruthless lol,” he wrote. “At least my baby luh me. wishing everybody nothing but blessings.”

Here’s where this gets juicy. The same website is claiming that another woman was messing around with Gibson as recently as two weeks ago. Going by the IG @Kiyomileslie, she told Fameolous that there’s no way he’s in love with that woman.