Looks Like Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson Found Love Again After Keyshia Cole And Brooke Valentine

Destiny’s Manifesto: Why 2017 Will Be Remembered As The Year We Began Dismantling The Myth Of White Supremacy
From Hollywood to hip-hop to politics and sports, the tide is turning before our eyes.
Does Daniel Gibson have a new boo?
Apparently, a new woman is claiming Boobie as hers.
Celebrity gossip blog Fameolous captured a Snap of an IG model named Sinfony Rosales showing Gibson smiling. Subsequently, he confirmed that he was in a new relationship with the woman.
In the comment section, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star he called Rosales his “baby.”
“Dam y’all ruthless lol,” he wrote. “At least my baby luh me. wishing everybody nothing but blessings.”
Here’s where this gets juicy. The same website is claiming that another woman was messing around with Gibson as recently as two weeks ago. Going by the IG @Kiyomileslie, she told Fameolous that there’s no way he’s in love with that woman.
This was Boobie's response...
Welp, we'll just have to see how this one plays out.
See all love and shade above.
(Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom)
From Hollywood to hip-hop to politics and sports, the tide is turning before our eyes.
Twitter is mad, but his fellow comedians are defending the controversial bit.
COMMENTS