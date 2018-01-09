'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off His New Girlfriend And She's A Melanin Goddess

#BlackLove is alive and well for the Golden Globe nominee.

Daniel Kaluuya is still riding high on the success of his record breaking horror film Get Out. And with his highly anticipated follow-up role in the already viral Marvel film Black Panther under way, his star is only expected to continue rising.

With this heightened level of success, however, comes more attention being shown to his personal life — in particular, his romantic relationships. In fact, it seems as if he's embracing this part of his newfound fame as he's now showing off the new lady in his life.

The actor recently brought his gorgeous girlfriend Amandla as his date to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, where he was nominated for his performance in Get Out.

According to Us Weekly, she also accompanied her actor bae to the Focus Features' after-party at the Beverly Hilton hotel, with eyewitnesses saying they were inseparable throughout the night.

Aren't they cute?

