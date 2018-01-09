Jesse Williams Reads H&M For Filth Over Their Racist ‘Monkey’ Sweatshirt

H&M recently came under fire after an image taken from their online catalog went viral showcasing a Black child wearing a sweatshirt reading "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle." The image has since gone viral, with several celebrities coming forward expressing their outrage over the brand's careless marketing.

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams, who recently starred in H&M's holiday campaign alongside Nicki Minaj, is now sharing his thoughts about the scandal in a scathing Instagram post.

"Here they come with this bulls**t... These offenses are more about the makeup of the rooms where they happen, than the items they produce," he wrote. "There is a concentration of power, committed to exclusion, whether casual, accidental or conscious."

Directly addressing his followers, he continued, "Aren't you bored? Aren't you bored watching mediocre, incurious & consequently destructive people waltz through your life, shepherded into positions of power, further choking off opportunity for the actually talented & decent among us?"

Read his full response below: