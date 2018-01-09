Jesse Williams Reads H&M For Filth Over Their Racist ‘Monkey’ Sweatshirt

New Couple Alert! Willow Smith Shows Off Her New Bae At The Beach
H&M recently came under fire after an image taken from their online catalog went viral showcasing a Black child wearing a sweatshirt reading "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle." The image has since gone viral, with several celebrities coming forward expressing their outrage over the brand's careless marketing.
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams, who recently starred in H&M's holiday campaign alongside Nicki Minaj, is now sharing his thoughts about the scandal in a scathing Instagram post.
"Here they come with this bulls**t... These offenses are more about the makeup of the rooms where they happen, than the items they produce," he wrote. "There is a concentration of power, committed to exclusion, whether casual, accidental or conscious."
Directly addressing his followers, he continued, "Aren't you bored? Aren't you bored watching mediocre, incurious & consequently destructive people waltz through your life, shepherded into positions of power, further choking off opportunity for the actually talented & decent among us?"
Read his full response below:
H&M recently released a statement addressing the widespread outrage.
"We understand that many people are upset about the image of the children's hoodie," it reads, in part. "We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We're deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print... It's obvious that our routines haven't been followed properly. This is without any doubt."
Read their statement in full below:
Williams is not the first celebrity to disassociate himself with the brand since the scandal. The Weeknd, who has had two successful collections with them, recently took to Twitter to announce that he is ending their partnership.
(Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
